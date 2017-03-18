MMA Rundown

Picture: Ridley Scott Casts Lina Lansberg’s Eye in Aliens prequel

Lina Länsberg won her fight against Lucie Pudilová, as much as anyone can win a fight that ends with an alien organism attempting to escape their eye.

 

Afterward, Lucie Pudilova had no problem letting everyone know how she felt about the fight:

And that deleted tweet:

