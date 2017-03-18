Picture: Ridley Scott Casts Lina Lansberg’s Eye in Aliens prequel
Lina Länsberg won her fight against Lucie Pudilová, as much as anyone can win a fight that ends with an alien organism attempting to escape their eye.
Afterward, Lucie Pudilova had no problem letting everyone know how she felt about the fight:
I never noticed how much her face was fucked up!😂 pic.twitter.com/GelLoFYid3— Lucie Pudilova (@Luciepudilova) March 18, 2017
And that deleted tweet:
@CaliforniaMMA I prefer this tweet. It's always the quiet ones... pic.twitter.com/O31WH8OXyc— Paul Shaughnessy (@PaulShag) March 18, 2017