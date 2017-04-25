Pics: Ummmm guys? Is middleweight Georges St. Pierre looking plumper to anyone else?

Before you read this, hard cut to a scene of UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping reading MiddleEasy.com on his phone. Then zoom in the moment Bisping gets to this exact post. MiddleEasy inception leads to Bisping laughing his ass off after looking at what appears to be Georges Fat Pierre?

How can this be? Sure, Georges St. Pierre took off awhile from the cage and looks like he thoroughly enjoyed his early retirement but still did Rush really let himself go?

Check out this video from longtime Georges St. Pierre sponsor Hayabusa. Now comb over the grainy screenshots with us to analyze and breakdown Fat Pierre’s slow metamorphosis into the body style of a old Chuck Liddell.