Pics: Trolling Jon Jones gets his haircut like Daniel Cormier, shows off his 8-pack abs

Jon Jones has achieved black belt status in getting under the skin of Daniel Cormier. Jones always needed a rival in the cage to cement his legacy but in the shit talking department DC has brought out the best in Bones.

If it’s possible for Jones to get in Cormier’s head before UFC 214, making his own hairline an exact replica of the champ’s may just do it. Also in other news Librated Jon Jones appears to be in the best shape of his career.

H/T to @SandhuMMA for the caps