Pics: Stop the fight. King Mo is killing Rampage with a plethora of fat guy Photoshop posts

It looks like what King Mo is trying to say is that Rampage Jackson is overweight; fat even. In a bit of Bellator matchmaking the Spike TV promo booked King Mo versus Rampage Jackson Part Two for the main event of their Friday March 31st show. In case you missed it or blocked the first fight from your memory, King Mo and Rampage Jackson fought nearly three years ago, with Page winning a lackluster decision.

Maybe this time it will be different? Both men are three years older (wiser), and for a some reason to discourage any kind of weight cut for either man the fight was made as a heavyweight special attraction. Heavyweight Jackson! Heavyweight Mo!

If that doesn’t whet your appetite for Mo vs. Page Part Deux then maybe King Mo going wild on Rampage Jackson on Instagram will awaken you from rematch slumber.

The week started out normal enough with Mo invoking the wisdom of The Broken One and brother Nero in attempt to get in the head of Jackson.

Broken Matt Hardy and Brother Nero are right. Delete!!! Delete!!! Then Quinton Jackson will become obsolete!!! A video posted by Muhammed "King Mo" Lawal (@kingmofh) on Jan 22, 2017 at 12:47am PST

Then King Mo went off the deep end and threw everyone of his acquired Photoshop attacks at Jackson all at once, in a never-ending onslaught of fat jokes.

1) Hey, hey, hey

The fight is now in jeopardy. Quinton was offered a role in the Fat Albert remake. @jingleston made this. A photo posted by Muhammed "King Mo" Lawal (@kingmofh) on Jan 24, 2017 at 11:31am PST

2) Walking in on Page’s me time

Quinton was takin the Fat Albert remake serious. @jingleston made this. A photo posted by Muhammed "King Mo" Lawal (@kingmofh) on Jan 24, 2017 at 11:59am PST

3) Get that mustard belt though

Quinton with his trainin partner and mentor Kobayashi. @jingleston made this. A photo posted by Muhammed "King Mo" Lawal (@kingmofh) on Jan 24, 2017 at 12:05pm PST

4) Huge in the 80s

Throwback Tuesday!!! A photo posted by Muhammed "King Mo" Lawal (@kingmofh) on Jan 24, 2017 at 12:32pm PST

5) Yup…they were fat

Throwback Tuesday!!! Quinton's first movie role in The Disorderlies!!! A photo posted by Muhammed "King Mo" Lawal (@kingmofh) on Jan 24, 2017 at 1:20pm PST

6) Now fat and a old woman

Throwback Tuesday!!! My boy found a pic from Quinton's audition for Big Momma's House. There is a picture of when he auditioned to play Rasputia in Norbit. My boy @iamwomack dug this one up. A photo posted by Muhammed "King Mo" Lawal (@kingmofh) on Jan 24, 2017 at 4:13pm PST

7) In conclusion Rampage Jackson is fat