Pics: Stop the fight. King Mo is killing Rampage with a plethora of fat guy Photoshop posts
It looks like what King Mo is trying to say is that Rampage Jackson is overweight; fat even. In a bit of Bellator matchmaking the Spike TV promo booked King Mo versus Rampage Jackson Part Two for the main event of their Friday March 31st show. In case you missed it or blocked the first fight from your memory, King Mo and Rampage Jackson fought nearly three years ago, with Page winning a lackluster decision.
Maybe this time it will be different? Both men are three years older (wiser), and for a some reason to discourage any kind of weight cut for either man the fight was made as a heavyweight special attraction. Heavyweight Jackson! Heavyweight Mo!
If that doesn’t whet your appetite for Mo vs. Page Part Deux then maybe King Mo going wild on Rampage Jackson on Instagram will awaken you from rematch slumber.
The week started out normal enough with Mo invoking the wisdom of The Broken One and brother Nero in attempt to get in the head of Jackson.
Then King Mo went off the deep end and threw everyone of his acquired Photoshop attacks at Jackson all at once, in a never-ending onslaught of fat jokes.
1) Hey, hey, hey
2) Walking in on Page’s me time
3) Get that mustard belt though
4) Huge in the 80s
5) Yup…they were fat
6) Now fat and a old woman
7) In conclusion Rampage Jackson is fat