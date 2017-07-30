Pics: Post-fight Daniel Cormier cries, can’t control his emotions and his face will break your heart

There is no shame in being number two. In any other era of mixed martial arts history, Daniel Cormier is one of the best heavyweight fighters of all-time and one of the best light heavyweights of all-time. The problem is Cormier fights in the Jones reign of a terror and no matter what DC does; he is not scaling Mount Bones.

The overwhelming rush of emotion and the realization that he will never be the best at his profession hit DC at the exact moment Joe Rogan was asked to interview him post-fight at UFC 214. Cormier was emotionally spent and the tears just rushed out of his eye sockets.

This sucked and it was hard to watch. Cormier gave it his all but ran into a brick wall with Jon Jones troll face spray-painted on it.

I know @ZachCandito has changed the protocol and stopped interviews of KO’d fighters https://t.co/Yvi9hdrsVt — Brian Stann (@BrianStann) July 30, 2017