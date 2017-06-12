Pics: Michael Venom Page is waging a meme war on Paul Daley, Bellator needs this fight

Bellator needs this fight. For all his flash without opponents of substance, Michael Venom Page is one of Bellator’s few organic superstars. Despite beating up and recycling a Campbell’s factory of canned opposition, MVP is a man with all the intangibles a promoter looks for.

Now, thanks to Paul Daley, the MMA world has a match-up for MVP that everyone is interested in seeing. Don’t screw this one up Bellator. MVP and Daley are natural rivals with the potential of giving Bellator a homegrown rivalry the likes it has never seen before.

Ever since the pull-apart brawl between MVP and Daley at the last UK Bellator event, the human highlight reel has been on an endless march of clowning his older rival. Michael Venom Page is going all-in on Paul Daley, nonstop, and we don’t want him to stop with the meme attack until these two Britts are locked in the cage with each other.

The face you make when someone calls you a "Pussy" after getting an ass whooping #Paula A post shared by Michael Page (@michaelvenompage) on May 22, 2017 at 12:16pm PDT

#Paula ……. #Paula ……. A post shared by Michael Page (@michaelvenompage) on Jun 3, 2017 at 4:33pm PDT

Both myself and @Bellatormma are disappointed that after all the hype, Paula 'Tampax' Daley has once again refused to step into the cage with The One And Only MVP. I know I know, makes no sense 1st you get whopped Then you call MVP out Then you refuse to fight him. Sorry to the fans that wanted this fight but if he mentions my name again he's getting ignored. A post shared by Michael Page (@michaelvenompage) on Jun 10, 2017 at 11:30am PDT

Who remembers the youngers in school that would do this ? #Paula A post shared by Michael Page (@michaelvenompage) on Jun 11, 2017 at 3:27am PDT