Pics: During weight cut Alexa Grasso and Felice Herrig are having a best abs in MMA contest

No matter how many sit-ups you did today, you will never be at a “MMA fighter cutting weight” abs status. After looking at the new pictures of Alexa Grasso and Felice Herrig on their way down to strawweight, you will poke at your own belly muscles in disapproval. Why? How? Come on abs?!?!

At UFC Houston this weekend, Alexa Grasso and Felice Herrig step into the co-main event slot of the card, with the winner moving up in the UFC 115 pound ranks. Huge fight for the unbeaten Grasso, massive fight for the vet Herrig and inhuman ab muscles as both fighters have showcased on social media throughout the week.

Physical fitness? You’re the real MVP.