Pics: Cuz JMMA, Japanese toy company releases naked anatomically correct Mark Hunt action figure

Japan please stay crazy. Shield the eyes of children when you buy this new Mark Hunt action figure and put it on display right above the fireplace in your man cave. Maybe the only fighter who could withstand his likeness being corrupted (?) or honored (?) by Japanese toy company, this is truly the peak of naked or clothed Mark Hunt’s combat sports career.

Just look at this new Naked Hunt doll in all its anatomically correct. All fighters were born naked and the bare skin body of an UFC heavyweight in toy form is nothing to be ashamed of. Now put in your preorder ASAP so in six to eight weeks you and your very own naked Mark Hunt toy can be walkoff KO-ing all your Teenage Mutant Turtles, Power Rangers and of course Brock Lesnar WWE action figures in the friendly confines of your basement, free of judgment of the outside world.