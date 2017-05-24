Pic: Young Megan Anderson voted most likely to morph into a tatted up lady-killer, Invicta FC champ

The future was always bright for Invicta FC featherweight champion Megan Anderson. Before she was on the covert Cyborg Hunting mission, Anderson was just a teenage Aussie with a dream. Whatever a young Anderson’s dream was eight year ago that fantasy transformed into a death stare glaring, headkick throwing, six foot Invicta badass.

Take the way back machine to when Anderson’s body was still a blank canvas and her staredown game consisted mostly of a sly teenage smile. Time travel to roughly 2009, four years before her pro MMA debut, and oracle Megan Anderson a new timeline filled with plenty of tattoos and very violent Invicta TKO finishes.