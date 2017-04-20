Pic: We have no idea why but UFC flyweight Tim Elliott gets grabbed by the throat and choked on TUF 25

So it looks like the hot new trend in MMA based reality show is grabbing someone you are arguing with by throat and choking them mid-sentence. Fresh off the biggest win of his UFC career, here’s UFC flyweight Tm Elliott getting grabbed by the throat and choked by someone on TUF 25.

What did Elliott say to get choked mid-sentence? Who knows! Was this duded inspired by Cody Garbrandt choking T.J. Dillashaw this on TUF 25? Probably! Is this the proper, human way to get your point across and settle your differences on this new season the Ultimate Fighter? Absolutely!!!