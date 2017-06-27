Pics: Um that WWE choke is too tight. Brock Lesnar turned all kinds of purple/red last night on Raw

Oh how far the mighty have fallen. Ever since Brock Lesnar won the WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania, he has spent the majority of his on-air time getting his ass handed to him. Sure, Lesnar only made his triumphant return a few weeks ago but still the former UFC heavyweight champion is taking his lumps like a NXT rookie for the past several weeks.

If the WWE is trying to transform Lesnar is into the lovable underdog in his feud with Samoa Joe, last night’s embarrassing ass kicking may be his turning point. Watch as Joe latches on a stiff modified rear naked choke on Lesnar then watch The Beast’s face run the entire color palette in the span of 30 seconds.

Was the human face meant to turn those deep shades of purple or fiery red? Let us zoom in and investigate to see if there is any blood still flowing to Brock Lesnar’s brain.

I hope Jimmy John's wasn't watching this. pic.twitter.com/9uxd1cgEED — TDE Wrestling (@totaldivaseps) June 27, 2017