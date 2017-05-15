Pic: UFC graphic typo says Joanna Jedrzejczyk p4p #1, so here’s our women’s p4p top 10

Joanna Jedrzejczyk is our aesthetic. Now 14-0 in her MMA career, Joanna Violence is operating on a higher plane of existence than the rest of her female UFC counterparts. In case you missed it at UFC 211 an UFC graphic popped up on onscreen that claimed Jedrzejczyk was the number one female fighter in the world.

For one thing the UFC doesn’t have any official women’s pound for pound rankings anywhere on their website. Second of all this made-up and arbitrary ranking was 100% correct in crowning Joanna Champion the pound for pound baddest female athlete on this circular planet. And third of all if the UFC is going to do a dumb made-up weight class rankings there should be a separate women’s pound for pound listing.

Operating in the UFC ecosystem of mixed martial arts and inspired by the UFC’s typo, intentional confusion or something else, here is MiddleEasy.com’s Pound 4 Pound Women’s Frate Trane…..consisting of only UFC eligible competitors and in frate trane rather than list form.

1)

Joanna Champion forever and forever 100 years. pic.twitter.com/vIKKsXbeAW — Andreas M. Georgiou (@andremgeorgiou) May 14, 2017

2) Cris Cyborg

3) Amanda Nunes

4) Claudia Gadelha

5) Germaine de Randamie

6) Holly Holm

7) Rose Namajunas

8) Valentina Shevchenko

9) Karolina Kowalkiewicz

10) Ronda Rousey

H/T to @Grabaka_Hitman for the screen cap