Pic: The UFC tries to tweet about #MayMac presser but gets flooded with pro-Ariel Helwani fans

Free Ariel Helwani. So we’re running this back again? Despite being a distant fourth in the pecking order behind Mayweather Promotions, McGregor Sports & Entertainment, Showtime Sports then the UFC, the world’s leading MMA promo is going out and losing even more fans.

For reasons we’re not quite sure of, the UFC has given the Helwani the boot off the Showtime airwaves for the upcoming Mayweather-McGregor press tour. Wow and almost a year since the UFC last beefed with Helwani.

And once again the MMA Internet has rolled out a Helwani shaped roadblock in front of the UFC’s social media team. Nothing to see here, just MMA fans taking over the voice of your precious UFC brand.

