If you even have the smallest about of celebrity online just don’t use iCloud for your photos; ever. This week, some nude photos of 1-5 UFC fighter Kailin Curran (4-5) were leaked on The Internet. The odd phenomenon of hackers sneaking into famous people’s cloud photo galleries has picked at a crazy pace in 2017.

Rumors have it that other MMA stars (seem to always be female) as well as WWE female wrestlers are among the latest victim of this particular round of hacks. Earlier in the year, retired UFC fighter Miesha Tate and WWE star Paige headlined,and were not the only, combat sport celebrities who had their privacy violated.

As of now, Curran has not commented on the situation. The 26 year old Curran is still signed with the UFC and its terrible she has to deal with this hack, which feels like an even more directed personal attack than past celebrity photo leaks.