Pic: Rumors are Miesha Tate is the latest victim of new celebrity nude photo leak
Welcome to the Thursday afternoon rumor mill. Earlier this week, some nude photos of retried UFC star Miesha Tate started making the rounds on The Internet. This weird phenomenon of hackers going into the cloud photo galleries of famous females has sparked up again over the last few months with notable celebrities such as Kate Hudson, Miley Cyrus, WWE star Paige being victimized.
Rumors have pointed to a few MMA stars being attacked online during the latest rounds of hacks and sources say pictures of Tate are included. As of now, Tate has not commented on the situation. It should go without saying but Tate is a victim here and it’s terrible she has to deal with this.
This isn’t the first time hackers have targeted Tate. In October 2014, a supposed hacker shopped around Miesha Tate nudes for $350.00 a picture in what was one of the most creepy MMA celebrity stories of the year.
