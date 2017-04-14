Pic: Rawesome edit makes Rose Namajunas into Milla Jovovich from The Fifth Element

We already assumed Rose Namajunas may not be from this Earth. Weather Namajunas is an android, alien or a powerful humanoid woman, she fights Michelle Waterson at UFC on Fox 24 this weekend in the co-main event. Whether Namajunas saves the world from a giant evil ball of black fire or if she earns a shot at the UFC’s 115 pound belt, may be determined by this cool new Photoshop.

Thanks to the chill @orange_ape7 we now what it would look like if Rose Namajunas was Leeloo Minaï Lekatariba-Laminaï-Tchaï Ekbat de Sebat from the 1997 sci-fi classic The Fifth Element. Crash into to the flying taxicab of Korben Dallas, save the world and then watch Namajunas fight Waterson this weekend for the right to challenge Joanna Jędrzejczyk next.