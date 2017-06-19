Pic: Once rivals, Georges St. Pierre writes heartfelt message of support to injured Matt Hughes

Georges St. Pierre, we are impressed by your performance. As the MMA world rebounds from a tragic weekend that saw UFC vet Tim Hague pass away from head injuries suffered in a boxing match and UFC Hall of Famer Matt Hughes get into a car wreck involving the train, this Monday needs some kind cosmic shift. Maybe GSP’s act of humanity is a step in the right direction.

On early Friday morning Hughes pickup truck was struck by a train while he was driving in Illinois. Throughout the weekend reports swirled of Hughes being unconscious from the injuries he sustained and rumors surfaced that family and friends should be prepared. While the former UFC welterweight fought for his life, GSP came out of nowhere to lend some support towards his one-time rival.

Hughes and St. Pierre were never buddy-buddy like BJ Penn and the TUF 2 head coach but it was still cool to see the gesture from the Canadian MMA GOAT. Well said, Georges.