Pic: Newly Signed Invicta FC Fighter Katharina Lehner Poses with Naked Man Servants

Newly signed Invicta FC Fighter Katharina Lehner has mastered Twitter in a mere 21 tweets. Germany’s latest bantamweight prospect announced her arrival to the Kansas City based promotion with the most alpha contract signing photo ever taken.

As a 5-0 prospect, Lehner had been struggling finding fights in Europe. By signing with Invicta FC, she now has a real platform to showcase her talent to the global MMA audience. You can only hope that the hype behind her is real so we see more awesome pictures like this. The bantamweight division really needs a German super villain right now to round out the roster.