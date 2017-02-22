Pic: Michael Bisping just suffered a verbal 10-7 to Jacare Souza and here’s the proof
Ronaldo Jacare Souza is done being a lazy alligator laying in the noon day sun. And he damn near bit the head off Michael Bisping in this Instagram post:
🇧🇷 Olha o que acontece quando eu luto contra o 13º do ranking! Olha o que acontece quando o Bisping luta contra o 13º do ranking! 😂 . Soube que o medroso do Bisping andou falando algumas besteiras sobre mim, mentindo porque não tem mais desculpas para não subir no octógono comigo, exatamente como fazem os covardes. Disse que eu parecia um amador lutando em pé contra o 13º do ranking (Tim Boetsch), mas todos nós lembramos como ele saiu da luta contra o 13º do ranking (Dan Henderson). Foi moído! Você é um burro, Bisping! Depois de ser nocauteado com uma mão direita brutal do Hendo, você teve 7 anos para aprender e quando lutou novamente não conseguiu se defender da mesma mão direita que te fez dormir. . Falou também sobre o tamanho do meu corpo. Esquisita sua mania de ficar reparando os outros atletas. Você pode trabalhar na USADA e fazer meus testes, só assim você chegaria perto de mim sem medo. E é melhor investir na carreira como blogueiro ou escritor, porque lutador de verdade você não é! #TimeJacare 🐊 . 🇺🇸 Look what happens when I fight the #13 in the ranking! Look what happens when @mikebisping fights the #13 in the ranking! 😂 . I heard that the scared Bisping talked some crap about me, lying, because he doesn't have more excuses not to step inside the Octagon with me, exactly how cowards do. He said I looked like an amateur standing with the #13 ranked middleweight (Tim Boetsch), but we all remember how he left the fight against the #13 ranked middleweight (Dan Henderson). You were beat up! You're stupid, Bisping! After getting knocked out by Hendo's brutal right hand, you had seven years to learn, and when you fought again you couldn't even defend the same right hand that put you to sleep. . He talked about my body, too. This weird thing about noticing other athletes' bodies. You can work for USADA and do my tests, that's the closest you'd get to me without being afraid. And you'd better invest in your career as a blogger or writer, because you're not a real fighter!! #TeamJacare 🐊 . #BeMoreHuman @reebok @reebokbrasil #UFC @ufc @ufc_brasil
Don’t speak Portuguese? I got you fam:
Look what happens when I fight against the 13th ranking! Look what happens when Bisping fights number 13 in the ranking!
I’ve heard that Mr. Bisping, a half-hearted man, has been talking nonsense about me, lying because he has no more excuses to not climb into the octagon with me, just like the cowards do. He said that I looked like an amateur fighting stand up against the 13th ranked (Tim Boetsch), but we all remember how he came out of the fight against 13th ranking (Dan Henderson). It was on the ground! You’re an ass, Bisping! After being knocked out with a brutal Hendo right hand 7 years ago, you didn’t learn and when you fought again you could not defend yourself from the same right hand that made you sleep.
So, I am now officially calling all my personal rivals half-hearted men. It’s maybe the most casually dismissive thing you can say about someone.