Pic: Michael Bisping just suffered a verbal 10-7 to Jacare Souza and here’s the proof

Ronaldo Jacare Souza is done being a lazy alligator laying in the noon day sun. And he damn near bit the head off Michael Bisping in this Instagram post:

Don’t speak Portuguese? I got you fam:

Look what happens when I fight against the 13th ranking! Look what happens when Bisping fights number 13 in the ranking!

I’ve heard that Mr. Bisping, a half-hearted man, has been talking nonsense about me, lying because he has no more excuses to not climb into the octagon with me, just like the cowards do. He said that I looked like an amateur fighting stand up against the 13th ranked (Tim Boetsch), but we all remember how he came out of the fight against 13th ranking (Dan Henderson). It was on the ground! You’re an ass, Bisping! After being knocked out with a brutal Hendo right hand 7 years ago, you didn’t learn and when you fought again you could not defend yourself from the same right hand that made you sleep.

So, I am now officially calling all my personal rivals half-hearted men. It’s maybe the most casually dismissive thing you can say about someone.