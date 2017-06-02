Pic: McGregor pal Dillon Danis dyes his hair like Conor, really wants Mystic powers of his own

If video footage surfaced of Dillon Danis smelling Conor McGregor’s hair when he thought nobody was looking, would anyone be surprised? What started as a relationship between a jiu-jitsu wizard and an UFC champion has turned into one of the great bro-mances of the 21st century.

Even as Danis creeps, creeps and creeps closer to Single White Female status, there is still hope that our screams of “get out of there Conor” reach McGregor before its too late. In Danis’ latest profession of lov…..umm cry for attention, here’s a new picture of him dying his hair a Conor McGregor inspired shade.

Yup, completely normal. Everything is fine. Just don’t let Danis see you touch Conor in his presence, okay thanks.