Pic: Max Holloway responds to Conor McGregor, tells him to say my name

The best fight the UFC can make may never happen. Max Holloway vs. Conor McGregor on the shores Aloha Stadium or Conor McGregor vs. Max Holloway at Croke Park in front of 70,000 Irishmen is the perfect MMA storm.

On yesterday’s media call to promote his boxing fight with Floyd Mayweather, McGregor casually mentioned that he still is the UFC’s featherweight champion. McGregor never lost his 145 pound belt after he starched Jose Aldo in 13 seconds but he also never defended it; not event once.

Holloway also shutoff Aldo’s lights in very violent fashion and the UFC’s official 145 pound piece of gold is firmly wrapped around the Hawaiian’s waist. The Blessed based Holloway responded to McGregor’s featherweight claims and now we believe this should be Mystic Mac’s first fight back in the UFC; if he ever returns to the cage.

I guess with #WinOrLearn a "loss" is the new "dismantle" #2015champ @thenotoriousmma A post shared by Max Holloway (@blessedmma) on Aug 16, 2017 at 8:25pm PDT