Pic: Khabib Nurmagomedov’s manager messes up again, gets caught posing as Khabib on social media

Okay this is getting kind of sad. Khabib Nurmagomedov is a legit sambo practicing badass when he wants to be and despite the language barrier is one of the best shit talkers in the sport. Nurmagomedov is an easily promotable fighter, which makes his constant social media slip ups even more puzzling.

Rumors among fighters and insiders alike say that most of Nurmagomedov’s signature Twitter shit talk was birthed from the finger tips of his manager Ali Abdelaziz rather than the undefeated lightweight.

If you ever heard Nurmagomedov drop one-liners in front of a live microphone you would quickly realize that he needs no help verbally assaulting his opponents. Yet, here we are.

Before his potential interim lightweight title fight with Tony Ferguson at UFC 209, Khabib Nurmagomedov or whoever is running his Twitter account has gone on the attack.

I train with bears lions gorillas all my life this is why conor Ferguson, and all bums don't want to fight with me @danawhite @seanshelby — khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) January 9, 2017

Tony want this money up front because not confident he's gonna win he wants to cash out because he know what I will smash him @danawhite — khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) January 9, 2017

Ali? Khabib? Who is really writing the smack talk? What the hell is going on at the Team Khabib compound? Nurmagomedov is going need to wrestling a a gang of bears to get back some of that Russian street cred.