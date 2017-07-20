Pic: Joey Diaz speaks on MMA rumors, tells Stipe Miocic to shove syringe up Brock Lesnar’s ass

Uncle Joey Diaz for MMA journalist of the year. End the voting, close the polls, comedian Joey Diaz has got all the scoops and all the best opinions on the sport of human cage fighting. With an enthusiasm sport like we’ve never seen before, now Diaz is commenting on the lush river that is the MMA rumor mill.

Uncle Joey is fucking running this MMA beat.

If any credentialed MMA reporter had to beat the Sunday Morning Rumor Mill on a scoop, we’re happy it was Joey Coco Diaz. With his finger on the pulse, Diaz predicted long ago that UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic would eventually lock horns with former champion Brock Lesnar.

Now with rumors of a potential Miocic vs. Lesnar pay-per-view spectacular at UFC 216 or UFC 217 floating out there, like any respected newsman, Diaz has publicly contacted the UFC champion to give him some professional advice.

Joey Diaz for president of the MMA journalist association.