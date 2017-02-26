MMA Rundown

Pic: How Looks My Pee Pee? At Bellator, did ummmm Liam McGeary piss himself?

Mixed Martial Arts is a tricky and savage past time.  Fighter’s lives change in an instant. For Liam McGeary, one day you’re armbarring Tito Ortiz, and the next your peeing your pants on Spike TV.

A stern warning to all fighters to drain your bladder before a mixed ruled fighting contest.

