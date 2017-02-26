Pic: How Looks My Pee Pee? At Bellator, did ummmm Liam McGeary piss himself?

Mixed Martial Arts is a tricky and savage past time. Fighter’s lives change in an instant. For Liam McGeary, one day you’re armbarring Tito Ortiz, and the next your peeing your pants on Spike TV.

Um, did Liam McGeary wet himself mid-fight after getting knocked down in the first round of his #Bellator173 fight tonight? pic.twitter.com/HQ6ieLdRGC — Fury's Fight Picks (@FurysFightPicks) February 25, 2017

A stern warning to all fighters to drain your bladder before a mixed ruled fighting contest.