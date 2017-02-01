Pic: For his return The Korean Zombie gets a very violent new fight shirt with a severed head

The Korean Zombie has awoken and in order to identify yourself as human flesh you may want to purchase this new t-shirt. Somehow it’s been nearly four years since we last saw Chan Sung Jung in a UFC cage at UFC 163. With his military service complete and his shoulder likely popped back into place, CSJ KZ takes on Dennis Bermudez at UFC Fight Night Houston this weekend.

Known for one of the best MMA shirts in history, Jung has partnered with MMA illustrator Gian Galang to create the next great Korean Zombie fan apparel item. Have a zombie fetish? Like action orientated featherweight fighters? Wear human clothing? Then you should check out the latest Korean Zombie Special Edition T-Shirt from Monsterzym