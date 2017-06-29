Pic: Chael Sonnen calls out Schmuck Liddell (?) to fight in Bellator and then deletes it

On a one fight winning streak, Chael Sonnen is the only man in MMA who could squeeze this much water from a stone. Bellator’s investment in The Sonnen brand appears to already paying out tenfold. The Sonnen circus tent is firmly planted on Bellator soil and if nothing else Chael is a master of bringing eyeballs to a MMA product that has often been ignored.

Since his decisive win over rival Wanderlei Silva at Bellator NYC, Sonnen has called out Fedor, Tito, Rory, Wanderlei, probably Ryan Bader and probably whoever is currently the Bellator middleweight champion.

Now Sonnen has his sights on Chuck Liddell AKA Schmuck (all the LOLs) Liddell according to a new tweet by the American Gangster that was posted then deleted off the face of the Internet.

Does Sonnen know something we don’t? Is Liddell signing with Bellator to face off with Tito, Wandy, Chael and Fedor in no particular order?



Holy shit, did Chael Sonnen just sell us on the idea of Chuck Liddell fighting in Bellator without us even realizing it? Chael “That sneaky son of a gun” Sonnen.

H/T to Total MMA author @JESnowden for the screen cap

Update: Annnnnnnnd it’s back up? Hmmmm