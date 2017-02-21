Pic: Can’t stop looking at Middleweight Sage Northcutt standing with champ Tyron Woodley

LOL do you even lift brother? This phrase was likely uttered by one Sage Northcutt in the past 24 hours. Per a new picture, Northcutt is indeed lifting and he’s doing it with his favorite new brother from another mother Tyron Woodley. The buddy-cop duo of Sage Northcutt and Tyron Woodley is one of MMA”s best new friendships to watch in 2017.

Seriously, Northcutt and Woodley really need a festival of friendship to put a bow around their bro-mance. Until that day comes, we’ll just have to settle for Sage Northcutt dwarfing current UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley in every picture they take together. Northcutt and his leg muscles are officially on an uncharted course to the middleweight division before the Texan can legally rent a car.