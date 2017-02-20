Pic: Can’t get over Nordine Taleb’s wardrobe mal……whatever was in his shorts at UFC Halifax

Halifax, Nova Scotia is not the hotbed of fashion, but during UFC Fight Night this Sunday Nordine Taleb committed a fashion crime egregious even by Martime standards. Nordine Taleb is accessing all the potential latent ugliness in the Reebox uniform, or he is just really into wearing diapers.

This is not the worst abuse of shorts in UFC history, though. For those unaware, allow me to present Dennis Hallman’s famous short shorts.