One more Rousey fight, a second McGregor boxing match and more in the Sunday Morning Rumor Mill

Crazy if true but now getting too loud to ignore. Not so quietly the UFC is trying to work with Ronda Rousey to get her back for one more pay-per-view this year. The talks are early and it would take the right situation for Rousey to even consider one more UFC fight but the rumors are there. Currently none other than Miesha Tate is the frontrunner for a possible Rowdy return at the UFC’s New Year’s Eve card in Vegas.

Huge if true but looks Conor McGregor coming back to the UFC is growing less likely. Plans are in place, depending on the outcome of his match with Floyd Mayweather, to have McGregor take another boxing booking sometime in the first half of 2018.

Former Pride FC and Strikeforce announcer Mauro Ranallo’s new deal with WWE is rumored to be for two years. Ranallo and the WWE appeared to have settled their backstage differences with the MMA vet expected to get another big push with the company

Rumors are WWE has Brock Lesnar’s dance card set all the way up to WrestleMania 34. With plans to remain as champion until 2018, Lesnar’s next feud within in the WWE would include runs with Finn Balor, Braun Strowman, Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns

As expected after pulling out of UFC 213 main on the shortest notice possible, bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes is in the UFC’s doghouse. The company was floored by the news of her pulling out late Saturday morning and were even more surprised that they could not convince Nunes to push through and stay on to save the UFC 213 the card.

