Nick Diaz releases a new conspiracy video about his fight with GSP and GSP missing weight

Wear that tinfoil hat homie. A Nick Diaz never forgets apparently and it looks like he’s still not over how his fight with Georges St. Pierre went down at UFC 158. Don’t believe those Canadian scales and fuck the metric system is basically what Diaz is trying to say.

In the year 2017 Nick Diaz is still endorsing fan-made conspiracy theory videos about his fight with GSP at UFC 158. Check out what theories get the Stockton Stamp of Approval below.

GSP 0.9 LB ALLOWANCE IN TITLE FIGHT AGAINST NICK DIAZ https://t.co/ZLFWT7T2MI — nick diaz (@nickdiaz209) March 28, 2017

(Editor’s Note: OMG she talks for seven whole minutes on this???)