Nick Diaz Bobble Head Giveaway Makes Stockton Ports Greatest Baseball Team Ever

Stockton pride runs deep. No city in America reps as hard as Stockton. For a population of only 300,000 or so, the city is on the map of worldwide consciousness thanks to the singlular accomplishments of their most famous residents, the Brothers Diaz. So in the true spirit of the 209, minor league baseball team the Stockton Ports are giving away bobble head dolls to people attending their Sunday May, 7th game. The team also plans on giving away Nate Diaz bobble heads on a July 14th game. These magnificent pieces of art are limited to the first 1,000 fans, so don’t fuck this up. Show up early, to get this sweet bobble head.

I guess this is what Nick means when he says he’s the only one willing to face these hitters… … … … I apologize for that.