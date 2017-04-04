New leaked video shows a 21-year-old Mayhem Miller getting choked hard in a gym fight

Mayhem Miller and his martial arts story dates back to his pro MMA debut way back in 1998. Yup, in 1998 Jason Miller won a one round eight minute fight by decision in Virginia Beach, VA. Between fights in Anza, California, Clay, Alabama, and Anza, California Miller was spending his time in the gym an thanks to a new just released video we can view the early incarnations of the Mayhem character.

Travel back to the year 2002, when Mayhem Miller was probably still a 21-year-old Jason Miller and his life was a lot simpler. Watch as a bleached blond hair Miller gets into a gym scrap with a shirtless dude with a love for cranking extra hard on a guillotine choke.