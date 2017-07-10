Nate Diaz shares a pic of him slapping McGregor and White, now Dale Jr wants to party with him

This is the Nate Diaz crossover event we have been waiting for. We never we wanted to see Diaz hangout with Dale Earnhardt Jr. until today. Now we must see Diaz and Dale Jr. sharing the same party space this summer.

Thanks to Nate Diaz, sharing a picture of him not only Stockton slapping Conor McGregor but also smacking the taste out of Dana White’s mouth, Dale Jr. now wants to rep #TeamDiaz

There's 1 boss here … @ufc don't forget to repost my shit.. A post shared by natediaz209 (@natediaz209) on Jul 9, 2017 at 8:16pm PDT

The Internet is a big strange, often dark, place but the thought of Diaz hot boxing Junior’s No. 8 Chevrolet makes up for it all and is just too perfect of a potential life moment.