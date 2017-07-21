MMA Rundown

Multi-millionaire Dana White argues with fans over UFC 215, calls them douches while face turns red

Dana White is the most stressed out dude in MMA. Despite having nearly $500 million dollars in his bank account from the UFC sale, White’s health is starting to concern us.

A multi-millionaire by day, keyboard warrior by night, White still finds time in his busy schedule to argue with the common MMA fan online.

Dana White puts on his Reebok track pants on one leg at a time. The only difference is when White wears his Reebok pants he goes on Late Night with Jimmy Kimmel, announces the UFC 215 main event then proceeds to yell at fans about it.

Check out White’s blood pressure rise as he argues with MMA fans on why UFC 215 is worth $60 US dollars.

