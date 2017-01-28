Video: Matt Bessette Won Via Brutality Combo Last Night at CES MMA 41

If you tuned into Bellator last night, you may have missed CES MMA. Actually, you may have never even watches CES MMA, but that may change now! Matt Bessette put on a pure clinic of brutal domination last night to retain his featherweight title and it was all sorts of shades of Carlos Condit, Matt Brown and Donald Cerrone.

Matt Bessette vs Kevin Croom #CES41 AMAZING pic.twitter.com/Qo2X5oRlaV — Zombie Prophet (@ZPGIFs) January 28, 2017

That’s probably the best counter to a spinning backfist you’ll find in recent memory. Just duck and fling a helluva of an overhand right. From there, it was all absolute violence. After a berserker barrage, the final combo was three knees, a head kick and an uppercut to make Kevin Croom plummet into a pile. This is Bessette’s 6th win in a row.

You can check out the even highlights for the entire event here.

