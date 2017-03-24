Miss U. Mike Goldberg teases comeback and here are the top 7 fan reactions worshiping him

Do you believe there was a time in MMA Internet history where every single person online hated Mike Goldberg and wanted him fired from his job with the UFC? Universally despised! That by gone era of wanting a different slice of play by play pie served with your Super Bowl of Mixed Martial Arts is a thing of the past.

In the Ultimate case of “you don’t know what you got till its gone”, Mike Goldberg online MMA fan approval rating sky rocketed to its greatness heights; the exact moment he was fired by the UFC and their dastardly new Hollywood owners. Unemployed But Currently looking Mike Goldberg can do wrong in the eyes of MMA fans right now.

Goldberg is teasing a possible return to calling cage fights (Bellator maybe) and the online MMA community is still throwing nothing but support behind Goldie. Here are the top seven MMA fan worshipping/kissing his feet/crowning reactions to this Goldberg tweet.

A sincere thank you to each and every one of you for the love and support, day after day, week after week, it's not even close to all over! — Mike Goldberg (@MFG16) March 24, 2017

7) Can’t get his hype up anymore

@MFG16 I really miss you. Its not the same,im not hyped as i used to be in fights. — Luca Rambino (@LuzyTheGrinder) March 24, 2017

6) LOL…..PLAY ON WORDS!

@MFG16 I can't wait to see what's "Coming up next!" for you! Hopefully we MMA fans see you on our TVs again soon. — Michael DeSantis (@mdesantis24) March 24, 2017

5) True

@MFG16 UFC isn't the same without ya Mike! We need to know if two guys are "virtually identical" — PERUVIAN PUFF PEPPER (@RyderisReal) March 24, 2017

4) Insert thinking emoji face here ->

3) Live forever?

@MFG16 Watching fights will never be the same without you calling them. You're an #Icon and will live on forever! Hope to hear you soon! — Anthony Parrish (@RealityCheckSC) March 24, 2017

2) This….this …this is a good fan, 10/10 would play PS3 with him…online….just not in person

@MFG16 You know how much we miss you Mike. I even restarted playing UFC undisputed on my old PS3, just to hear your descriptions again! — A (@Anonymous_MMA) March 24, 2017

1) This is 100% the real Dillon Danis