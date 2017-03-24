MMA Rundown

Miss U. Mike Goldberg teases comeback and here are the top 7 fan reactions worshiping him

Do you believe there was a time in MMA Internet history where every single person online hated Mike Goldberg and wanted him fired from his job with the UFC? Universally despised! That by gone era of wanting a different slice of play by play pie served with your Super Bowl of Mixed Martial Arts is a thing of the past.

In the Ultimate case of “you don’t know what you got till its gone”, Mike Goldberg online MMA fan approval rating sky rocketed to its greatness heights; the exact moment he was fired by the UFC and their dastardly new Hollywood owners. Unemployed But Currently looking Mike Goldberg can do wrong in the eyes of MMA fans right now.

Goldberg is teasing a possible return to calling cage fights (Bellator maybe) and the online MMA community is still throwing nothing but support behind Goldie. Here are the top seven MMA fan worshipping/kissing his feet/crowning reactions to this Goldberg tweet.

7) Can’t get his hype up anymore

6) LOL…..PLAY ON WORDS!

5) True

4) Insert thinking emoji face here ->

3) Live forever?

2) This….this …this is a good fan, 10/10 would play PS3 with him…online….just not in person

1) This is 100% the real Dillon Danis

