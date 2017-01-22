Mike Goldberg, Holly Holm, Lesnar and more in The Sunday Morning Rumor Mill

Bellator 170 was something else. With Bellator’s first major tent pole event in the books and the UFC’s upcoming schedule looking packed, MMA rumors are once again picking back up in full swing. New Year, new you, new rumors to comb through with a watchful eye.

As always these our rumors that have been talked about behind closed doors between MMA higher ups, so take them as MMA rumors.

Find a safe space in your home, take in the moment and the gravity of the world around you then slowly digest your Sunday Morning Rumor Mill.

Feelers have been put out and it looks like former longtime UFC announcer Mike Goldberg may be back in the MMA game sooner than you think. Since hitting the open market sources say multiple promotions have already contacted Goldie about being the new voice of their brand

Despite rumors to the contrary, Holly Holm is not injured heading into her UFC 208 title fight. Reports are Holm is about as injury free as you can get during a 10 week MMA training camp

UFC heavyweight, submission grappler and pro wrestler Josh Barnett will look to take on more wrestling opportunities in 2017. Rumors are Barnett has already got a deal with the TNA pro wrestling promotion and will likely even work some indy bookings over the next couple of months.

While his MMA career is on hold until the summer it looks like Brock Lesnar vs. Goldberg is set to headline WrestleMania 33 and go on last

If you have heard of any interesting rumors that you would like to add, feel free to post them in the comments section below, on our Facebook page, tweet us or mail them to us in an unmarked envelope. Just remember they are rumors and not confirmed as fact, so please take them as such.