Pics: Mike Goldbeg is at UFC Phoenix and the Internet is Going Nuts.

Hey Mikey! Maybe he just likes MMA, maybe he already had his flight booked for the fight, or perhaps he needed to see what might be the rise and fall (and fall or rise) of the legend BJ Penn. Either way, newly-let-go Mike Goldberg has been spotted in attendance at UFC Phoenix and everyone is flipping out. Screw all of you who celebrated him being fired, this man is golden brilliance.

He's even wearing a Harley-Davidson shirt. https://t.co/3UZQVvvfAb — Luke Thomas (@SBNLukeThomas) January 16, 2017

Look at him, throwing up the shaka sign. We see you, Goldie. We already miss you. Please show up at every UFC from now on. Maybe even bring some posterboard signs like he’s at a pro wrestling show. We’re not ready to see you go, Goldie. This is a sign maybe other people aren’t ready either.