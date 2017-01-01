Video: Michael Bisping and Tyron Woodley Verbally Agree to Superfight at 180lbs

Hold up, wait a minute, is this serious? According to Tyron Woodley this is ‘deadass serious‘. Michael Bisping ran into Tyron Woodley and it’s no surprise a little G-check chit-chat went down. The surprise is that it ended up with both of these guys agreeing to fight. Not for the middleweight strap, not for the welterweight strap, but in the middle at 180lbs for bragging rights and probably a ton of cash.

The best part of the whole thing is Kenny Florian in the background being a completely mirror of our reaction. At first it’s funny, and then it’s like, what, is this really going down right now? This fight seems like it would never happen but if it really goes down, hashtag would watch. One hunnit emoji.

Check out the challenge video below.

