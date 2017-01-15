Video: Megan Anderson Explodes Tweet With a Head Kick for Interim Invicta Featherweight Title

Holly Holm and Germaine de Randamie will have some stuff competition for their UFC featherweight title bout, because Megan Anderson and Charmaine Tweet just put on a violent broadcast. With Cyborg out and Anderson consistently putting performance of the nights, Invicta has their 145lb queen fresh on the heels of UFC’s division. Anderson obliterated Tweet in two rounds and finished off a flurry with a blood-bursting head kick to get the victory and the title.

#AndNew !! Megan Anderson takes out Charmaine Tweet to win the Interim Featherweight Championship! #InvictaFC21 pic.twitter.com/ynEEc3EDAB — Invicta FC (@InvictaFights) January 15, 2017

The put the icing on the cake, Anderson got on the mic and did exactly the right thing: Call out the UFC and whoever the next featherweight champ should be, using the “F” word for emphasis. That’s four straight finishes for Anderson, throwing her in against Holm or de Randamie would be a match-up that is more exciting than the current UFC 208 match-up.

I'm ready to make wmma history…. I want the winner. @danawhite @ufc @seanshelby vamos Fazer historia no mundo quero lutar com quem ganhar. pic.twitter.com/VQXyp4SCaO — AmandaNunes (@Amanda_Leoa) January 15, 2017



Amanda Nunes also just threw her lion mask in the running to fight the winner of Holm/de Randamie. Suddenly, a UFC division that felt like it was dead in the water just got a whole lot more interesting.

