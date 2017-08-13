McGregor vs. Malignaggi next, Rousey’s next move and more in the Sunday Morning Rumor Mill

Truth is stranger than fiction while the Sunday Morning Rumor Mill is becoming more normalized by the week. The combat sports world is less than two weeks away from the biggest money-generating event in boxing or MMA history and neither Team Mayweather or Team McGregor are taking their foot off the gas.

The never-ending story of Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather may not even end after their August 26th fight. Too much money to be made, too many dramatic turns left to be navigated.

As always these are rumors that have been talked about behind closed doors between MMA higher ups, so take them as MMA rumors.

Take a break from playing with your pool noodle, stretch out in an awkward manner and enjoy your Sunday Morning Rumor Mill

With Conor McGregor not defending his UFC lightweight once within the past calendar year, rumor is the company is trying to make an interim title fight. Some combination of Tony Ferguson, Kevin Lee or Khabib Nurmagomedov would fight for new 155 pound belt in December

Huge if true, but plans are moving forward with Conor McGregor taking a second boxing match before he returns to the UFC. Depending on how things go rumors are Paul Malignaggi will confront McGregor in the ring immediately after the conclusion of his Floyd Mayweather fight

Strange rumors are again surfacing of retried UFC Hall of Famer Urijah Faber already plotting a possible MMA comeback. Faber is still in fighting shape and the allure of one more big hometown comeback fight may be too big for the former WEC champ to pass up

Rumors are heating up more than ever that Ronda Rousey, Marina Shafir, Shayna Baszler and Jessamyn Duke AKA the MMA Horsewomen are in line for a program with Sasha Banks, Charlotte, Becky Lynch, and Bayley AKA the WWE Horsewomen. The WWE is pushing hard for this storyline and expect it to build-up more on social media in the coming weeks than on TV before a possible program for the next WrestleMania goes into effect

