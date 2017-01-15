Mayweather vs. McGregor inches closer, Penn’s next fight and more in The Sunday Morning Rumor Mill

November 20, 2010. The last time BJ Penn won a fight in the UFC every one of us was nearly seven years younger than we are today. 2,246 days ago Penn knocked out Matt Hughes in 21 seconds at welterweight. Penn returns from two plus years of retirement tonight to fight Yair Rodríguez and the Hawaiian related MMA rumors before the UFC’s first event of 2017 are scalding.

Before we find out if, BJ Penn is motivated, focused or just plan old there has to be to MMA rumors of his triumphant return or timely demise back retirement.

As always these our rumors that have been talked about behind closed doors between MMA higher ups, so take them as MMA rumors.

Gather all the mana you stored for the cold winter months and offer them up to the Fight Gods today in honor of BJ Penn, because this is your Hawaiian sized Sunday Morning Rumor Mill.

Where there’s smoke there’s fire, the UFC and Team McGregor have already had a handful of talks about the potential Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor crossover pay per view. On the three sides of the deal, a lot of man hours have already been put into researching the potential PPV record breaker

Huge if true, but if he picks up a win this weekend and with the UFC desperate for headlining names, the promotion has already drawn a path for BJ Penn to earn a featherweight title shot. A fight with Max Holloway or Jose Aldo is much, much closer than you think and this will likely not be Penn’s last fight for the UFC

Sources say the UFC and Fox are looking to bring a female voice onto their broadcast team; likely someone who is already in the Fox family of on-air personalities

Rumor is the WSOF are already bracing and prepping for the loss of two of their champions to the UFC. Despite chatter, to the contrary both Justin Gaethje and Marlon Moraes have already eyed the move up to the UFC

If you have heard of any interesting rumors that you would like to add, feel free to post them in the comments section below, on our Facebook page, tweet us or mail them to us in an unmarked envelope. Just remember they are rumors and not confirmed as fact, so please take them as such.