Mayweather-McGregor on WWE TV, Bellator PPV numbers and more in the Sunday Morning Rumor Mill

Huge if true but it looks the WWE is trying to throw their hat in the ring as a promotional partner in the build-up for Mayweather-McGregor. Wrestler Enzo Amore is making comments towards Conor McGregor on social media and talks have been floated out about both boxers making a special appearance on Monday Night Raw before their August match.

Rumor is T.J. Dillashaw is no longer making a practice cut down to flyweight for a potential August title fight with Mighty Mouse. Ray Borg might be up next for the 125 pound champion while Dillashaw will wait out Cody Garbrandt’s injury.

MMA fighter and indie wrestler Shayna Baszler is set to be announced for the WWE’s Mae Young Classic. Baszler will be one of 32 female wrestlers competing in a tournament bracket that will air on the WWE Network in July

Early pay-per-view trends have Bellator NYC projecting below internal expectations. Look for the final PPV buy rate to hover around a low end UFC offering.

No matter what the PPV returns are both Bellator and Spike TV are fully on board with another PPV early in 2018

