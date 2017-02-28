Look out! Before UFC 209 watch this epic Alistair Overeem old school Godzilla trailer

It’s rare that an Alistair Overeem or Mark Hunt flies under the radar but that’s exactly what we’re heading into with UFC 209. Somehow an violent clash of former Pride FC fighters is sneaking up on the MMA world ahead of UFC 209 this weekend. To cure your unexpected Reem-Hunto fever, the fine folks at a Villa Films have created an amazing black and white old school trailer.

Born from the nuclear ocean depths of 1956 here is a Godzilla trailer synced up with Alistair Overeem highlights to create a Reem-zilla hybrid beast before his UFC 209 fight with Mark Hunt.

Bonus: Watch the King Kong trailer a Villa Films made for Mark Hunt