Video: Street MMA Champion Knocks Out Guy with a Bat, Chokes Out Another

There truly is no end to the lessons that Street MMA can teach us.

In the latest episode of when keeping it real goes wrong, a minor traffic incident escalates quickly. But the biggest risk of acting the fool is always running into someone who isn’t having that shit.

This video justifies all the human effort that made dashboard cameras a reality.

Winning a two-on-one fight by KO and choke out is just styling. I don’t know if a more bad ass dude exists in the world. This is the type of story you tell your grandchildren about.

The asshole with the bat has probably never had someone brave enough to confront him. When I imagine him waking up in that bush, realizing just how badly he fucked up, I am content that sometimes street justice does prevail.