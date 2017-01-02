Lesnar, Tony vs. Khabib, UFC PPV changes and more in The Sunday Morning Rumor Mill on a Monday

As the MMA world throws a double middle finger to 2016, MMA rumors are already pulling guard on 2017. Despite back to back Sunday Holidays, the world rotates on its axis and rumors float in the atmosphere. 2016 was crazy in MMA terms but there is a chance 2017 can top it in terms of sheer insanity.

Mixed in the fallout of UFC 207 are a ton of MMA rumors waiting to enter your lungs and expose your body to some of 2017.

As always these our rumors that have been talked about behind closed doors between MMA higher ups, so take them as MMA rumors.

Grab a glass, make an impromptu speech, say aloud some MMA resolutions you plan not to keep and toast to the first Sunday Morning Rumor Mill of 2017 but on a Monday afternoon.

With Tony Ferguson wanting to match Khabib Nurmagomedov’s pay and Dana White saying that’s impossible since he’s stuck on the new contract he signed, the UFC’s push for Jose Aldo to challenge for the interim lightweight title is getting closer. Clearly, the UFC are trying to eliminate one of the two fighter’s that are hardest to negotiate with, while angling for a hopeful Aldo/McGregor 2 rematch since there is no way he’ll fight at featherweight and they don’t want to risk him losing to Nate Diaz. If Khabib wins though…

Steam is picking up that Brock Lesnar wants at least one more fight in the UFC before he retires. Sources say Lesnar’s recent run in with USADA did not deter the plan to give the WWE superstar at least one more big UFC send off in 2017

Rumors are once again circling back to a possible Mighty Mouse vs. Dillashaw super-fight sometime in 2017. The way the UFC flyweight and bantamweight division has been flushed out with title contenders, this fight is getting more consideration later in 2017

Huge if true, 2016 Olympic gold medalist in freestyle wrestling Helen Maroulis of Team USA is in the early stages of looking into a MMA career. Still in the prelims stage a few promotions have already reached out to her management team. Maroulis would debut in MMA at strawweight

Word is WME-IMG is going to try and significantly reduce UFC pay-per-view events and bump up more FOX, FS1 cards and specials. Sources say the reason behind this is to keep the company from being overly dependent on big stars and make the promo more attractive to future TV partners

