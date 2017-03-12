Lesnar to the UFC, McGregor vs. Mayweather inches closer and more in the Sunday Morning Rumor Mill

Daylight saving time nearly moved the MMA Universe off its axis. In the ever-changing climate of MMA rumors, the writers who come up with the sport’s storylines really cannot afford to lose an extra hour.

As always these our rumors that have been talked about behind closed doors between MMA higher ups, so take them as MMA rumors.

Take a break from spring-cleaning and horde yourself some fresh MMA rumors because this is your Sunday Morning Rumor Mill.

The rumor mill has been beating this drum for several months but Mayweather vs. McGregor crossover boxing mega fight is closer than ever. Two speculative dates have been set aside, a venue has been confirmed and contracts have already been drawn up for all parties involved. From a crazy to rumor to a possible boxing match that may be now close to “90%” to being booked.

To turn up the heat more on the Conor McGregor to boxing talk, the current UFC champion is rumored to walking out Irish boxer Michael Conlan next weekend

Rumors are that a plan has already been put in place by the UFC for a potential Brock Lesnar title fight in the Fall. Lesnar’ retirement from MMA appears to be all smokescreen and the former UFC heavyweight champion has been seen back in the gym training per sources.

On the WWE side, Goldberg vs. Brock Lesnar is currently to be the main event of WrestleMania 33

Rumors are with the Blackzillians dissolving as a fight team many of the non-UFC fighters on the squad have hit very hard times. Well known fighters and prospects have had rug pulled out from them money wise with some near homelessness per sources

