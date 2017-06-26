Leaked video: Michael Chiesa tells Mario Yamasaki you should be fucking fired

When Bruce Buffer announced that the referee in charge of the Michael Chiesa vs. Kevin Lee main event was none other than Mario Yamasaki you knew the chances of some whacky bullshit going down just increased tenfold. A collective “oh shit not Yamasaki” was uttered under the breath of 90% of the hardcore MMA fans watching the UFC Oklahoma City main event.

Then he Yamasaki’d it.

Less than an hour after Justine Kish shat herself to escape an airtight Felice Herrig rear naked choke on the undercard, Chiesa was not granted the opportunity to use defecation as a means of grappling defense. While locked in a deep but not inescapable Lee rear naked choke, Chiesa had the rug pulled out from underneath by Mario Yamasaki stopping the fight way too early.

Ain’t that some shit. Check out the uncensored version of Chiesa’s verbal review of Yamasaki’s job performance.