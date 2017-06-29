LaVar Ball vs The Miz on Raw got a music video remix and it’s our new official jam of the summer

Well here we are. The world is circular and somehow LaVar Ball is the biggest thing in sports for the summer of 2017. Summer 16 was cool but it didn’t have LaVar Ball.

Ball is the stage-dad for this year’s number two NBA draft pick Lonzo Ball of the LA Lakers. The elder statesman of the Ball family has never met a camera he does not like or photo bombed in front of. So how did Papa Ball end up on the pages of MiddleEasy?

Not entirely sure but Ball and his two sons did make an appearance on WWE Monday Night Raw to promote himself, his clothing brand (Big Baller Brand……because of course) and if there was still anytime his son Lonzo’s NBA dreams coming true.

Then LaVar went viral in maybe one of the biggest cluster fuck segments in televised WWE history. The WWF/WWE has been around for many decades but this LaVar Ball living tire fire may have been the wildest.

LaMelo and Lonzo's reaction to their dad morphing into the biggest heel in sports history easily my favorite thing this year. Unreal 😂 pic.twitter.com/TGZP9GAHt6 — Rob Perezinson (@World_Wide_Wob) June 27, 2017

And now this motor boating SOB has gotten the music video remix he deserves. Ball is the only human in existence that would cause Dillon Danis to utter the phrase “Hey man, slow down. Let some other people have some attention for a second”.