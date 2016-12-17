King Mo Has Now Entered Into the Rizin Openweight Grand Prix

The MMA gods have been incredibly generous lately, and now they have outdone themselves with a plan to fix the injury debacle of the Rizin openweight tournament. After an unexpected pull-out by Wanderlei Silva in his fight with Cro Cop and a rumored injury to big homie Shane Carwin, it looked like Rizin was in a spiral of despair. Fear not, fight fans. King Mo is now in the tournament and ready to jump into the quarterfinals.

Bellator press release says King Mo will be competing in Rizin open weight tournament at end of month pic.twitter.com/A68ySAW5iq — Jason Floyd (@Jason_Floyd) December 17, 2016

Who better to step in on short notice for the Rizin grand prix than the fighter who won last year’s heavyweight grand prix!? Still no word on if he will be directly stepping in for Silva to fight Cro Cop, or if he will be given a random opponent, but Mo and his crown are in this thing now to win it.

Check out King Mo’s 2015 Rizin grand prix final win.

